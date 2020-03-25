2 COVID-19 Patients In Converse County Live In Natrona County

Two coronavirus cases were reported in Converse County on Wednesday morning.

According to a statement on social media, the Converse County Public Health Department and Memorial Hospital of Converse County received notification of two individuals who tested positive for COVID-19, or coronavirus.

Both individuals live and work in Natrona County and were assessed in a drive-through clinic at Memorial Hospital of Converse County.

"Representatives from the city, towns, hospital and county are working in unison to ensure the health and safety of our residents," Converse County Public Health said. "While both of these cases are not officially connected to Converse County, the Converse County COVID-19 Emergency Operations Center wants the public to understand COVID-19 is in our community."