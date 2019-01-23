5 Wyoming Inspired Oreo Flavors [PHOTOS]

Oreo has come out with some outrageous flavors, but what if Oreo made flavors inspired by Wyoming?

They have just released the 'Most Stuf' Oreo with a massive amount of creme filling. Another wild one I've seen recently is 'Buttered Popcorn' Flavored Oreos, which honestly sound kind of good.

If they were to make flavors based on Wyoming, what would those flavors be? Here are my top 5 guesses.

DISCLAIMER: This is for entertainment purposes only. These flavors do not actually exist. You will not find these in stores, and that is probably a good thing. :)