5 Wyoming Summer Grill Recipes

Summer is officially this Saturday, 06/20/20. Time to fire up the grill.

To be clear, grilling is NOT barbecue. Putting a few hot dogs and buns over some coals is grilling. BBQ is something completely different.

Here are a few GRILLING recipes that are among the favorites in Wyoming.

Cowboy Steaks and Potatoes With Broccoli and Cheddar-Scallion Spread. I know, some of you winced when I said BROCCOLI. I like the stuff but some will just pick it off to get to "the good stuff." All the while they will mumble, "why ruin a good thing like this with broccoli. Don't make no sense." ANYWAY - Here's is how you make it.

Worcestershire-Glazed Burgers. The fun about this one is you get to count how long it will be before people start trying to pronounce Worcestershire. Don't even ask me. I have no idea. But you can't go wrong with this one. - Here is how you make it.

Western Barbecue Burgers. FINALLY something with BACON on it. Yeah, sorry I had to get 3 recipes in before bacon was even mentioned. That's just wrong. I'll do better next time. Here is how you make it.

Grilled Lamb. I was a bit worried about this one because it came from a source that advertises "healthy alternatives." Most of what they come up with suggests avocado and asparagus. I was just about to move on when I saw - GRILLED LAMB. Hold on. That looks real good. Here is how you make it.

Grilled Bacon Wrapped Chicken Recipe. Can't go wrong here. It's got that grilled flavor. It's got chicken. It's got BACON. There is a trick to making sure the chicken is cooked without screwing up the bacon. That's the hard part. Here is how you make it.

Finally - How to cook bacon on the grill. Because - BACON.