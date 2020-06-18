Author Craig Johnson Explains What Walt Longmire’s Been Doing During The Pandemic

Longmire is one of the county's favorite shows. It became the highest-rated original drama series on A&E (prior to moving to Netflix), which proves it has more than just a Wyoming fan base.

Earlier this week (June 17th, 2020), author Craig Johnson shared a comical and fictional account of what Walt Longmire has been up to during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Johnson posted an awesome tale of Walt's exploits and how many cases of the coronavirus are in the fictional Absaroka County via his official Facebook page with a picture and an explanation:

I was asked by Scott Montgomery over at BookPeople in Austin for a smidgen on what my character was doing during the Covid pandemic and wrote this; humor gets us through when nothing else will...

If laughter truly is the best medicine, than this anecdote should keep the Longmire fans cheesing from ear to ear for the immediate future. Now if only we could get another season or maybe a made-for-TV movie, we'd all be even happier.