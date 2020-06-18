What Are You Most Excited to Do This Summer?

Maybe this year you'll mix in some new experiences with some old favorites.

Despite Memorial Day weekend feeling like a summer kickoff, the season officially kicks off on Saturday, June 20. Normally, I'm not the biggest fan of summer. If I were to rank the seasons it would be fall, winter, spring and summer. I just don't do well in the heat and I tend to melt like the Wicked Witch of the West. However, I have found myself looking forward to summer.

And I'd like to thank the pandemic for that.

See, being locked in my house for the spring season wasn't the vacation I hoped it would be. I found myself going stir crazy a time or two and summer this year just feels like straight up FREEDOM. Get me out of the house, get me outdoors with some friends. Heck, I'll even pitch a tent and camp in the wilderness (which is not exactly my go-to outing in a normal year).

What are you looking forward to this summer?

Perhaps you are ready to get back to tradition and engage in your favorite summer activities. Maybe this pandemic has made you realize that life is short and not always what you expect it to be. Those feelings could lead you to finally doing what you want in life, rather than putting it on the shelf in a box marked "one day." That day is here! Let's get out and live.

A recent survey revealed that 68 percent of people are looking forward to a digital detox this summer. Although you can easily take a break from your devices any day in any season, I think many are excited to unplug while outside. We are also craving good quality family time with 77 percent of parents are using screen time limits to get one-on-one time.

Just make sure you give yourself at least five minutes on your phone to document how much fun you're having.