[VIDEO] Peyton Manning Picks Names for Denver Zoo Lion Cubs

Broncos legend Peyton Manning is helping the Denver Zoo choose names for their lion cubs.

The Denver Zoo asked Peyton Manning to help them kick off their campaign to name two adorable baby lion cubs. In a video message posted by the zoo on Twitter, Manning chooses the names "Oskar and Poppy".

The choices for the girl are Poppy, Araali and Esther. The choices for the male are Lincoln, Oskar and Stout.

Peyton Manning said this in the video:

If you didn’t know already, there are two brand new lion cubs, one boy and one girl, waiting to be named and we need your help to pick the best name for each of them.

You can vote on the cubs' names here https://denverzoo.org/support/lion-cubs-naming-contest/.

Source: Denver Zoo Twitter