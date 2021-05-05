Aquile Releases New COVID-19 Themed Song & Video: Stay Home Party

It's nice to see that the pandemic hasn't stopped Aquile from making beautiful music.

His latest effort called, "Stay Home Party", is the perfect allusion to what most folks have had to do in the heart of quarantine, which is to say, stay home and party. The video was filmed as the description states, at a good ole Wyoming bonfire party.

The video was recorded and edited by Adam Lutz with Lutz Media Productions, right here in Casper and showcases folks have a good time outside.

Make sure to follow Aquile on social media to find out about all his new music and upcoming shows in the Casper area and beyond:

The new song, "Stay Home Party" is now available to stream and download on all digital platforms.