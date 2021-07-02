A Salute To The Cowboy State’s Most Patriotic Town: Veteran, Wyoming

Did you know there's a town in the Cowboy State that was founded specifically for soldiers? Just in time for Independence Day, here's a tribute to the town of Veteran, Wyoming.

In the early 1920s, Goshen County in eastern Wyoming, along the Nebraska border, was one of the last areas in the country open for homesteading. Free parcels of land up to 620 acres were set aside for soldiers returning from World War 1. It was known as "Veteran's Area" until the Civilian Conservation Corps built a camp and officially incorporated the town. Before long, Veteran, Wyo. was home to a school, several churches, a post office, a lumberyard, a hardware store, and a grocery store.

During World War II, the old Civilian Conservation Corps camp was used to house German and Italian prisoners of war. Many of those POWs liked the area so much, they settled there after the War.

Most remnants of Veteran's glory days have long since disappeared and the population has now dwindled to 23. However, if you take Wyoming Highway 54 from U.S. Highway 85, you can still see the old post office that once made the town of Veteran the most patriotic place in the Cowboy State.

