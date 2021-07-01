National Weather Service Issues ‘Significant Weather Advisory’

The National Weather Service in Riverton has issued a 'Significant Weather Advisory' for Natrona County until 7:45 p.m. Thursday. According to to the National Weather Service, pea-sized hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with these storms.

Get our free mobile app

"Strong thunderstorms will be near Paradise Valley around 7:30 p.m., Mills around 7:35 p.m., Homa Hills around 7:40 p.m., and Casper, Evansville, Bar Nunn, Antelope Hills and Beartrap Meadows Park around 7:45 p.m.," the service reports.

It also states that frequent cloud to ground lighting is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. It advises that residents seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle.