Yellowstone National Park Enters Stage 1 Fire Restriction Level, ‘Very High Fire Danger’

Officials with Yellowstone National Park have advised that the parkwide fire danger level for the park is "very high and Stage 1 fire restrictions are in effect."

Per an email sent by park authorities, restrictions within and around the park include:

Backcountry and trails

Prohibited: Charcoal or wood fire campfires in the backcountry, including those in established fire rings.

Charcoal or wood fire campfires in the backcountry, including those in established fire rings. Prohibited: Smoking in the backcountry and on all trails, except immediately adjacent to the provided fire ring in designated campsites or within a 3-foot-diameter area barren of all flammable material (e.g. standing in water, on a boat)

Smoking in the backcountry and on all trails, except immediately adjacent to the provided fire ring in designated campsites or within a 3-foot-diameter area barren of all flammable material (e.g. standing in water, on a boat) Permitted: Portable gas stoves and lanterns in areas that are barren or cleared of all overhead and surrounding flammable materials within 3 feet.

Frontcountry and developed areas

Permitted: Smoking only in: an enclosed vehicle a single-family dwelling a developed campground a day-use picnic area within a 3-foot-diameter area that is barren or cleared of all flammable material

Smoking only in: Permitted: Campfires in designated fire rings in frontcountry developed campgrounds (Madison, Mammoth, Slough Creek, Canyon, Indian Creek, Pebble Creek, Lewis Lake, Grant Village and Bridge Bay) and day-use picnic areas. All campfires must be cold to the touch before abandoning. Soak, stir, feel, repeat.

Additionally, park officials wish to emphasize that fireworks are not allowed in the park.

Visitors are reminded that negligently starting a wildland fire could result in fines or imprisonment.

To stay up-to-date regarding fire activity in Yellowstone, visit this link.