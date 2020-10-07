Sunday’s Weather Could Bring Relief To Wyoming

Regional weather man Don Day of Day Weather has been sounding a little excited lately. Usually that means something is about. But is it a good change or bad?

We need wet weather, badly. Next Sunday, Wyoming and the surrounding region might get it.

First we have to get through some warmer temperatures and more smokey skies on Thursday and Friday in central and western Wyoming. The fire danger will be high and this will not help firefighters engaged in what is already burning around the state.

But then on Saturday, a Pacific flow brings that much needed wet. The wind picks up. Humidity rises. Temperatures drop.

On Sunday a cold front will push over the region - and here comes that precipitation.

Don Day is cautious about how much we will get, but there may be some snow involved as low as 7,000 feet.

We could see some wet weather in areas through Sunday night. After that, a slight chance of rain sticks with us, along with the cooler temperatures, well into next week.

According to Don Day this will give those firefighters we have been rooting for a little help when it comes to containment - but it will not be enough to put out those big fires.

It's not everything we wanted, but it is the best we have had in a long time.