According To Instagram Here Is The Most Overrated City In Wyoming

@mattsurelee via Instagram

@mattsurelee Instagram feed is one of my favorites to follow.

In his bio it states "I try to make a chart a day."

His feed is full of charts on every topic under the sun, from "Reasons I Could Never Murder Anyone" to "What Should You Do Tomorrow" his charts cover every topic under the sun.

To gather the data that he uses to create these charts he polls his 400,000 followers in his stories.

He then takes their answers and creates a chart to illustrate the final data.

From pie charts depicting why people drink coffee to maps of the united states his illustrated information is almost always highly amusing...and accurate.

Earlier this month he asked his followers to tell him the most overrated city in every state.

The answers are hilarious and in the case of Wyoming accurate.

Do you agree?

Is Jackson Hole the most overrated city in Wyoming?

Side Note: What are your thoughts about our neighboring states of Colorado and Montana?

I'd agree with the fact that Bozeman is overrated. It's a nice area, but I have to say that when it became a booming college town it took away some of its luster.

As far as Boulder, Colorado being overrated...meh.

It's a nice little town now that they have done a major overhaul of the downtown area, and frankly I never really hear anyone saying how amazing it is (which is what would make it overrated).

I thought for sure it would have been Aspen of Vale that won that one.

