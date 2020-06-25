Affidavit: Witnesses Tackled Driver Following Casper DUI Crash

Court documents cause filed in Natrona County District Court this week allege Casper police arrived at the scene of a DUI crash to find two 'good Samaritans' holding down the driver.

In an affidavit of probable cause, a Casper police officer writes that two men tackled Joshua C. Thompson after he allegedly crashed his vehicle through a fence and into the yard the evening of April 19.

Thompson is charged with possession of a controlled substance third or subsequent offense, DUI and leaving the scene of an accident.

According to the affidavit, police responded to the area of CY and Poplar in Casper at roughly 8:30 after receiving several reports of a vehicle accident with injuries. The callers reported to dispatchers that the vehicle had crashed into a fence and crome to rest in a yard.

Police arrived at the scene to find the vehicle's driver, Thompson, being held down by two 'good Samaritans.'

Officers determined that Thompson crashed into the back of a white Jeep before driving against traffic on CY heading east. Thompson, who was driving an SUV, reportedly crashed head-on into a blue jeep.

"Thompson's vehicle then backs up and makes a wide turn to continue heading east against westbound traffic when Thompson enters the Albertson's parking lot before briefly going into the median," a Casper police officer writes in the affidavit.

The driver of another vehicle that was struck reportedly followed Thompson through an alley heading north behind the Albertson's. Thompson then traveled west on 15th Street before crashing into a fence and got out of the vehicle.

Thompson was then tackled by two men, according to the affidavit.

When officers arrived, they immediately handcuffed Thompson. Initially, Thompson was awake but unresponsive to officers' questions and could not provide a name or reason for his driving.

At one point, Thompson reportedly fell asleep before EMS arrived and was snoring. Police were able to find his driver's license in his back pocket. They could also smell marijuana coming from his vehicle.

Police later spoke to Thompson at Wyoming Medical Center. He allegedly said that he last remembered trying to drive home, but did not remember any of the crashes.

When he learned of the crashes, Thompson reportedly became emotional and said he did not want to hurt anyone.

According to the affidavit, Thompson told police that he drank a pint of Apple Crown in the past two hours and smoked "5 or 6" marijuana joints throughout the day.