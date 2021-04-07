The Casper-Natrona County Health Department is now capable of giving COVID-19 vaccines to up to 1,500 people per day.

That's after the COVID Vaccine Center (CVC) opened inside the former Macy's location. Anyone 16 and older can make an appointment.

"This is such an exciting step in our fight against COVID-19," CNCHD Public Information Officer Hailey Bloom said in a press release.

Bloom added that public health officials were averaging roughly 300 vaccines per day. The CVC can "easily" triple that, she said.

And community members can select all three of the COVID-19 vaccinations — Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson. Only Pfizer is approved for those 16 and older.