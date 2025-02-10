Anthony Mackie’s Colorado Film ‘Elevation’ Is Out Now & Worth the Watch

As a huge fan of actor, Anthony Mackie, I'm not exactly sure how one of his films managed to escape my radar, but it did happen.

About four months ago, he had a film in theaters (albeit for a slightly limited release), that was filmed entirely in Colorado. The fact that it was filmed that close to us and I didn't know about shocked me even more.

The film was called "Elevation". It's an apocalyptic, alien action film, which teases some light horror moments with the survival genre. It was produced by the same folks that gave us such famous films as "The Purge" and "A Quiet Place".

Since I missed it in the theaters, I not-so-patiently waited for it's release to streaming and home video. I was overjoyed when I found it on Blu-ray at Walmart on January 25th, 2025.

On a scale of one to ten, I gave it a solid 7. Elevation is good, but not great. The cast (which also consists of Morena Baccarin and Maddie Hasson), melds very well together. The storyline, although not overly original, is still fun.

The few issues I had with the film include:

Sometimes, it's fairly easy to tell what's about to happen next.

The writers left it open for a possible sequel.

While the second isn't necessarily a bad thing, it's something I think film makers do too often now. Just get a good ending and leave it at that.

Regardless, it's definitely worth the watch.

Check out the trailer below.

It's been a big last couple of years for Mackie. Between the Disney+ show, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier (which is a personal favorite), What If...?, Twisted Metal, Altered Carbon, an host of other projects, he's been in high demand.

After Captain America: Brave New World comes out on Valentine's Day, I'm. pretty sure his stock will go up even higher once again.

