LOOK: New Apocalyptic Film Starring Anthony Mackie Filmed in Colorado

It is very rarely that movie that is either filmed in or takes place in Wyoming or Colorado gets past me. Unfortunately, one did.

What is the name of this film?

The new movie is called "Elevation" and it stars one of my favorite actors, Anthony Mackie, who is probably most know as playing Sam Wilson (aka the Falcon and now the new Captain America), in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The film also stars the beautiful and talented, Morena Baccarin, who is probably best known for playing the love interest of Wade Wilson in the Deadpool franchise.

Where was "Elevation" filmed?

The blockbuster film was completely shot on location in Boulder, Colorado. That being said, from the trailer, I wouldn't be surprised if even a portion of the films take place in Wyoming.

The movie is set to be released in theaters today (Friday, November 8th, 2024).

The YouTube description for the official trailer of Elevation states:

Set in the post-apocalyptic Rocky Mountains, a single father and two women venture from the safety of their homes to face monstrous creatures to save the life of a young boy. Starring: Anthony Mackie, Morena Baccarin, Maddie Hasson Directed by: George Nolfi Release Date: Exclusively in Theaters, November 8th

Get our free mobile app

For an end-of-the-world-as-we-know-it type feel, it gives off vibes of a "Independence Day" meets "A Quiet Place". Regardless, I am looking forward to seeing and seeing it soon.

17 Ways to Spot a Tourist in Wyoming Gallery Credit: DJ Nyke