Anti-Human Trafficking Event In Casper Hopes To Create Awareness

NOTE: This topic may be triggering, and is not appropriate for our younger listeners.

Let's start with the definition of Human Trafficking.

Human trafficking involves the use of force, fraud, or coercion to obtain some type of labor or commercial sex act.

Why is Human Trafficking a problem?

Hundreds of thousands of victims in the United States are trafficked for the purposes of forced labor, domestic servitude, child begging, or the removal of their organs.

Victims of human trafficking are stripped of their basic human rights and dignity, and their right to create a life of their choosing.

But is it REALLY something we need to worry about in Wyoming?

Every state in the US has reports of trafficking each year. In 2019, there were 12 REPORTED trafficking cases in Wyoming. The actual numbers are likely higher.

Wyoming has had several trafficking busts that have made the news in it in the last 4 years.

In 2017 at Cheyenne Frontier Days

In 2018 at Little America

In 2020 at a port of entry

So now you know it's a problem, and you want to help...but how?

There is an Anti-Human Trafficking Event on Saturday, April 10th from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM at Highland Park Community Church.

This is an in-person event to gain awareness of the issue of human trafficking in the United States, pray, and discuss how the community in Casper can take action in the fight against this illicit industry and provide resources for survivors in the area.

If you can't make the event (or it is full) here are some more resources for you.

OnWatch Training (https://www.iamonwatch.org/): OnWatch™ unifies the voices of survivors and expertise of industry leaders to equip communities to combat sex trafficking in the United States. It is a free, online training.

Rescue America (https://rescueamerica.ngo/): Rescue America exists to rescue, revive and empower the sexually exploited through a 24/7 hotline and emergency care program.

HerCampaign (https://hercampaign.org/ ): HER Campaign’s mission is to help HER heal, grow, and find purpose. We do this through providing residential programs for survivors of human trafficking.

In the 9:00 hour of the show, we will be chatting with Patrick, the founder of the Casper-based organization Vision Beyond Borders. A charity that is tirelessly working to end human trafficking.