After 30 years of service, a Casper Police officer received an emotional sendoff — and a surprise send-off from his son.

During a retirement ceremony, Officer Don. Crow sat in his patrol car and received his final sendoff from his son, a Natrona County Sheriff's Deputy.

According to the police department, Crow served a total of 33 years as a police officer.

"Officer Don Crow is truly a hometown hero," the department wrote on social media.

"We'd like to thank you for your 30+ years of service to this community," Deputy Crow said. "You've been a great role model and leader."

At the end, Officer Crow smiles, reads his badge number.

"A-239 — Out-of-service."

