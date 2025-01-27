New Study Ranks Wyoming in the Top 5 for Best States to Retire 2025

It's always nice to see Wyoming landing near the top of a nationwide study and once again, we've landed in the top five.

A recent study conducted by personal finance website, WalletHub, listed the "Best and Worst States to Retire (2025)" and Wyoming ranked 4th overall.

Rounding out the entire top five are:

Florida Minnesota Colorado Wyoming South Dakota

WalletHub broke down their study by stating:

Living in the right place after you retire can make your money go a lot further. That’s important considering the fact that 66% of non-retired adults say their retirement savings aren’t on track. To determine the best states to retire, WalletHub compared the 50 states across 46 key indicators of retirement-friendliness, from financial factors like tax rates and the cost of living to things like access to quality medical care and fun activities.

Some the key metrics for the Cowboy State include:

1st – Affordability Rank

3rd – Quality of Life Rank

3rd – WalletHub ‘Taxpayer’ Ranking

4th – Overall Rank for Wyoming

9th – Property-Crime Rate

16th – % of Population Aged 65 & Older

23rd – Adjusted Cost of Living

26th – Elderly-Friendly Labor Market

28th – Health-Care Facilities per Capita

38th – Health Care Rank

There is always room for improvement (see: Health Care Rank), but seeing Wyoming scoring so high for retirees is a definite plus in the living here column.

