New Study Ranks Wyoming in the Top 5 for Best States to Retire 2025
It's always nice to see Wyoming landing near the top of a nationwide study and once again, we've landed in the top five.
A recent study conducted by personal finance website, WalletHub, listed the "Best and Worst States to Retire (2025)" and Wyoming ranked 4th overall.
Rounding out the entire top five are:
- Florida
- Minnesota
- Colorado
- Wyoming
- South Dakota
WalletHub broke down their study by stating:
Living in the right place after you retire can make your money go a lot further. That’s important considering the fact that 66% of non-retired adults say their retirement savings aren’t on track. To determine the best states to retire, WalletHub compared the 50 states across 46 key indicators of retirement-friendliness, from financial factors like tax rates and the cost of living to things like access to quality medical care and fun activities.
Some the key metrics for the Cowboy State include:
- 1st – Affordability Rank
- 3rd – Quality of Life Rank
- 3rd – WalletHub ‘Taxpayer’ Ranking
- 4th – Overall Rank for Wyoming
- 9th – Property-Crime Rate
- 16th – % of Population Aged 65 & Older
- 23rd – Adjusted Cost of Living
- 26th – Elderly-Friendly Labor Market
- 28th – Health-Care Facilities per Capita
- 38th – Health Care Rank
There is always room for improvement (see: Health Care Rank), but seeing Wyoming scoring so high for retirees is a definite plus in the living here column.
