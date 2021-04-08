The Small Little Reason Why Disney+ Is The Best Streaming Service [OPINION]

Everyone has their favorite streaming services, whether it be for television shows, movies or some type of specific content. I personally believe Disney+ is the best and here's why.

First and foremost, I am a nerd, so all the Star Wars and Marvel content is definitely a plus (forgive the pun). It's also great that all the kids stuff is on there. Having darn near the entire Disney animated catalog is very convenient, especially for those of us that have young children. It's also nice that you can bundle Hulu and ESPN+ in there as well. But none of those things are the reasons I think Disney+ is the best.

It all boils down to something very simplistic. I'm basically deaf. Not literally, but to say I'm hard-of-hearing wouldn't be that much of a stretch. That being said, I depend on the subtitles quite often. What Disney offers that no other streaming service does (right now at least), is the ability to toggle between turning subtitles and closed captions on and off, without having to pause whatever you're watching.

That may not seem like a big deal to many, but it is a very big deal to me on a simple convenience scale. While I am very dependent on subtitles, I don't like to keep them on through entire programs, because I usually end up reading more than watching. So being able to turn them off and on, at the push of button, without disturbing whatever I'm viewing is an invaluable option.

Do you agree? Is this a cool feature? Should other streaming services offer this as well in the future?