Does the Colorado Buc-ee’s Live Up to the Hype? [OPINION, PHOTOS]

Ever since the popular convenience store, Buc-ee's, opened its first location in Colorado, I've been patiently waiting a chance to check it out for myself. A week ago if finally happened.

Where is the Colorado Buc-ee's?

The Colorado location is in Johnstown, right off Interstate-25, roughly around twenty minutes north of Loveland.

How long has it been open?

The Johnstown location originally opened on March 18th, 2024, so it's not quite a year old yet. It's pretty big for your average gas station at a whopping74,000 square feet. It is equipped with 116 fueling positions and 12 EV charging stations.

All of that is cool, but not why I was really interested in going.

Buc-ee's is famous for their Texas barbeque, jerky, pastries and other assorted foodstuffs (including their Beaver Nuggets, which I will admit, I forgot to try). As a jerky lover though, I did purchase five different flavors of beef jerky and honestly, I'd be hard pressed to pick a favorite. I got Korean BBQ, Bohemian Garlic, Cherry Maple, Sweet and Spicy and Teriyaki.

I also tried their "Sausage on a Stick," which is a foot-long smoked sausage wrapped in a tortilla. I smothered it their barbeque sauce and I have to admit, that was combo that knocked my socks off.

The Texas-based chain is also known for the cleanliness of its bathrooms. I will say, they are immaculate, as was the whole of the entire store.

Does the Colorado Buc-ee's Live up to the hype?

In a word: Yes!

Other than the food and the cleanliness, the staff was pretty cheerful too, which is NOT something I'm accustomed to at a gas station.



