Are You Hiding Your Unhealthy Eating Habits From Your Partner?

With today being Valentine's day, or some of us know it as 'Singles awareness day.' I wanted to find out how honest people in relationships are with one another about their diets and their eating habits.

Which of course, led me to the internet to help find answers to this question. Luckily, our friends at Surveryfinds.org have done exactly this. They surveyed some folks in New York and asked them if they were hiding some late nights snacks from their significant other and 'cheating' on their diets when they were supposed to be eating kale salads and peanuts for every meal of the day.

So out of the 2,000 people that they asked it turned out that 7 out of 10 said that they had been keeping secrets from their better half when it came to sneaking a late-night snack and not sticking to their diets...

But let's be honest, who can blame them?! I mean we all work at places where food and unhealthy snacks are readily available and you are encouraged to take a bite or take some home with you. And when you are faced with that option it's a little hard to say no, isn't it?

But it is Valentine's day so why don't you both go out and indulge yourselves.