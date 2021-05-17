From "7 rings" to a wedding ring! Ariana Grande reportedly married fiancé Dalton Gomez in a small ceremony at home over the weekend, sources revealed on Monday (May 17).

"They got married," Ari's rep confirmed in a brief statement to People after TMZ broke the news. "It was tiny and intimate — less than 20 people. The room was so happy and full of love. The couple and both families couldn't be happier."

According to TMZ's report, the nuptials took place at the home the singer shares with the 25-year-old real estate agent in Montecito, Calif. "Both Ari and Dalton love Montecito. They spend a lot of time there," another unnamed source spilled to People. "It seems only natural that they would get married at Ari's beautiful and historic house."

The couple first confirmed they were together after a few months of dating by appearing in the 2020 music video for Ari's pandemic-era collaboration with Justin Bieber, "Stuck With U." The pop star then announced her engagement this past December with a giddy Instagram post featuring plenty of cute couple selfies and a look at her gorgeous and sentimental diamond and pearl ring.

Much of Ariana's hit sixth album, 2020's Positions, addressed her happy relationship with Gomez, as well as her readiness to walk down the aisle and start a family. ("You might think I'm crazy/ The way I've been cravin'/ If I put it quite plainly/ Just give me them babies!" from "34 + 35," anyone?)

Next, the newly-married superstar is set to appear as a coach on the upcoming 21st season of The Voice, which will premiere this fall.

