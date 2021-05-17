NATRONA COUNTY ARREST LOG (5/14/21 – 5/17/21)
Below is a list of people who have recently been arrested and booked into the Natrona County Detention Center.
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:
Merissa Apodaca -- Possess Contr Subs - Powder or Crystal
John Batten -- District Court Bench Warrant, NCIC Hit
Jeryell Brigance -- District Court Bench Warrant
Robert Campbell -- Contract Hold/billing
Briananna Danielson -- EXPC ORD Interference, NCIC Hit, Forgery/Counterfeit
Samuel Fales -- NCIC Hit BLM , Fail to Comply
Brian Farmer -- Camping Restricted in the City, Trespassing
Zachary Fuhrer -- Serve Jail Time
Andrew Goswick -- Hold for probation and Parole
Christopher Jackson -- DUI: Alcohol 0.08% or more, Drive While LIC Cancelled, Suspended, Or
Enrique Hernandez-Munoz -- NCIC Hit
Johnathan Juarez -- Bond Revocation
Larry Lattimore -- Fail to Appear, District Court Bench Warrant, Controlled Sub Poss Meth, Possess Contr Subst - Pill or Cap - 3 GR, Possess Contr Subst - Pill or Cap - 3 GR
Beatriz Lopez -- District Court Bench Warrant
Michael Malloy -- Fail to Comply
Joseph Manning -- Trespassing, Resisting Arrest-Interfere with/Hinder/F
Alissa Moeller -- Contract Hold/billing
Brian Patton -- District Court Bench Warrant
Jake Perea -- DUS-Driving while license suspended/revo
Fay Reidt -- DUI: Alcohol 0.08% or more
Harlan Taylor -- Possess Contr Subst - Plant - 3 oz or Le, Possess Contr Subs - Powder or Crystal, Open Contnr Alchl/Moving Veh - 1ST Off, Interfere w/ Peace Officer
Daniel Teel -- Criminal Warrant
Jerad Williams -- County Warrant/Hold for Agency