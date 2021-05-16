New Video Highlights ‘5 Adventures Near Rock Springs’

As we get closer and closer to the summer months, you can expect to see more tourists in and around the state. Whether you're a Wyoming resident, just traveling through or planning a vacation, this video highlights some awesome outdoors activities.

The official Visit Wyoming Instagram account recently shared a video showcasing 5 Adventures Near Rock Springs Wyoming.

Get our free mobile app

Having been born in Casper and living in the Cowboy State off and on for the greater part of 25 years, I was a little embarrassed I didn't know about all the places in the video, first of which being the Killpecker Sand Dunes. After seeing their beauty, it is definitely a destination now on my bucket list.

Other activities and places highlighted in the video include:

Fishing the Green River

Mountain Biking Flaming Gorge

Meeting the wild horses at Pilot Butte

Kayaking the Green River

How many of the five activities listed have you had the pleasure of experiencing?