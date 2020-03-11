As Close As You’ll Get to Skijoring Without Actually Doing It
Skijoring is quite an exciting event to watch. It's even better if you ever get the chance to do it. There's a new video that is about as close as you'll come to skijoring without actually hooking up your skis behind a horse.
Check out this new first-person video of a "horse drawn ski slalom" in Utah. Yes, they mean skijoring.
Here's part of what this guy said about his skijoring adventure:
...my friend Dennis who is a cowboy, said he would drive the horse if I’d hold on and now I think we have a new hobby. Not sure where it will go but the ride is awesome.
It's always a good idea to accept a dare thrown out by a cowboy.
There's a good reason why the Wall Street Journal called skijoring the wildest winter sport you've never heard of.
