Beautiful Home At The Base Of Casper Mountain Could Be Yours

Who hasn't dreamed of a Wyoming home located right at the base of the mountains?

I know I sure have.

It's why I'm always perusing real estate listings to see what's available in our area.

This is where I found a beautiful five bedroom four bathroom home located off of Hat Six road at the base of Casper Mountain.

It has a massive shop (which my husband would love) and is on almost 20 acres.

With the large unfinished walk-out basement, you have an opportunity to create the family space of your dreams.

LOOK: This 5 Bedroom 4 Bathroom Home At The Base Of Casper Mountain Could Be Yours This dream home is on almost 20 acres and is located at 6702 Sleepy Ridge Rd in Casper, WY.



How about that mudroom?

With the tile floor and cubbies, it would be easy to keep things organized, even if you have five kids like me.

The large kitchen island and all the natural sunlight coming in through all those windows make the kitchen area the stuff of my dreams.

And I can see how lovely the large living area would look set up for Christmas with a tree in the corner, a fire in the fireplace, and decorations wrapped around the railing.

The cost of this gorgeous home is 1.5 million dollars.

While I know this is a BIG number for many of us, the location (only about 15 minutes from the east edge of Casper) and the views make it seem pretty reasonable.

Wyoming, Seen Through The Eyes Of A Locomotive Engineer Alan Nash is a cartoonist, member SCBWI-Illustrator, Locomotive Engineer, and a sunrise and sunset chaser. You can find more of his work on his Twitter account @VernChronicles