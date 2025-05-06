Hey Casper: If You Love Steak, Try This Seasoning Immediately

Over the weekend, I purchased a fairly large sirloin steak. My plan was to make it with some stuffed mushrooms and a baked potato.

Unfortunately, I got busy (with work and the NBA playoffs), and didn't have the time to make it.

Considering I purchased the steak on Saturday afternoon, I knew time was of the essence (steak typically will last three to five days in when refrigerated). So, last night was the night.

The rain and snow kept me from firing up the old grille, so since this was a pretty thick cut of meat, I decided to do the pan-seared, oven-baked method. After a quick Google search and a couple of YouTube videos later, I was ready to make my steak.

I followed the above video to the letter, except I tried out a steak seasoning that I had never used before.

As I am somewhat of a foodie, a friend of mine, that currently resides in Michigan, put me on to Holy Garlic Sweet Garlic Salt. She had seen a steak cooking video I posted on my Snapchat a while back and asked if I had heard of it before. After her high-praising recommendation, I just had to try it.

Holy Garlic is made by Fire and Smoke Society, and their official website says this of the seasoning mixture:

This all-purpose spice blend is officially approved by Garlic Lovers to kick up absolutely everything. It's the perfect blend of Garlic, Activated Charcoal, Salt, & Black Pepper with a hint of Pure Ground Chiles & Brown Sugar. This really is a garlicky season-all that blesses any food it touches from pork chops, burgers, and pot roast, to potatoes and veggies.

To be honest, I had several steak seasonings in my pantry already (McCormick Grill Mates, Dan-O's, etc.), and while they're all good, depending on the dish (steak, fish, chicken), there's not a lot of difference between them.

That is not the case with Holy Garlic. It is by far, my new favorite steak seasoning. I am somewhat of a salt-a-holic, but after a generous coating of Holy Garlic prior to cooking, my steak was perfect. I didn't use or need to use anything else on it.

It's not often that I give such high praises to something I've only tired once, but this stuff is the truth. At about five dollars a bottle, before you get ready for this grilling season in Wyoming, I highly suggest you get yourself a bottle.

