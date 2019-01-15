This Rawlins Bar & Grill Has Some Of The Biggest Portions In Wyoming

If there is one thing that the cowboy state does right, it's cooking a steak. I've come across some massive steak sizes through my years in the service and food industry, but I don't believe I've come across what this place in Rawlins Wyoming has been doing since they opened their doors.

Mikes Big City Bar and Grill in Rawlins Wyo has some of the biggest portion sizes! I'm talking about steaks the size of your head and burgers that are topped with every condiment you could think of. If you aren't a fan of those things then you probably don't like most food at bars and grills throughout Wyo.

Big Mikes sports bar and grill

Personally, I love country fried steak/chicken, so for 2019, it is my goal to stop Mikes Big City Bar and Grill because they do indeed have the biggest portion size. One single portion could keep you fed for the entire week.