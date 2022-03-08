Mouthful: One of Casper’s Best Burger Restaurants Is Now Closed

Casper has lost yet another one of our beloved local eateries. Mouthful, located inside of Moonlight Liquors & Lounge is now closed.

The announcement was made via the official Mouthful Facebook page. They posted a photo along with a message that read:

Unfortunately we tried our best and it just didn’t cut it 🙁 we appreciate each and everyone of you an the support you gave! that doesn’t mean we’re done for good it just means we’re done for now we love you all thank you again!

Get our free mobile app

The official Moonlight Liquors Facebook page also shared the news along with a short, but heartfelt message that read:

We miss you already!

Here's to hoping this closing will be temporary and that we can once again enjoy a signature Mouthful burger soon.

Top Restaurants Residents Want Back In Casper