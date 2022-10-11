Blue Skies, Breezy with a Chance of Showers Later Today
According to the National Weather Service, today's forecast predicts isolated showers between 11 AM and 5 PM. It's partly sunny, with a high near 60. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.
There's a 20% chance of precipitation and a low around 38 tonight.
