Breaking: Denver Nuggets Star Tests Positive for COVID-19

ESPN is reporting that Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic has tested positive for COVID-19 in Serbia.

Jokic, who has been spending time in Serbia during the NBA hiatus, tested positive last week for COVID-19. This setback has delayed his return to the U.S. to rejoin the Nuggets. Jokic has been on a 14 day quarantine as recommended by the CDC and is expected to be in the U.S. next week. If all goes as planned, Jokic could be on the floor for mandatory individual workouts starting July 1.

The NBA has strict rules for the COVID-19 pandemic. This means that Jokic will most likely be screened for COVID-19 before he can join the team workouts. CBS Sports is reporting that Jokic has lost 40 pounds during the NBA break by watching his diet and working with Serbian tennis star Novak Djokovic.

Source: CBS Sports, ESPN