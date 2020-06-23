Casper Police Department Shares Map Outlining Fireworks Restricted Areas

Although the annual Fireworks Festival at the Casper Events Center was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the City of Casper is still hosting the 4th of July Fireworks show. The Casper Police Department shared a map showing the blocked off areas that have been designated for fire safety.

The official Casper Police Department Facebook page posted the map along with the following message:

We're all stoked that in the midst of a lot changing this year, we still get to celebrate our freedom with a Fourth of July fireworks show! 🎆

Please find a safe place to hang out and enjoy the show while avoiding the areas on the map. Event organizers have blocked off these areas to ensure that in case of an emergency (such as a fire) as a result of the fireworks, crews can safely access the area and get things under control. The Event's Center has also decided to close its parking lots to avoid a large group gathering.

It's important to note that besides the parking lot area of the Events Center, all the other areas that are closed are traditionally closed for this firework show in the interest of fire safety.

Bottom line, avoid this area and find a safe place to kick back, and enjoy the show!