Casper Police Department Welcomes Three New K9 Team Members

The Casper Police Department has added three new specialized canines to their team.

In recent press release from the Casper Police Department PIO, Amber Freestone, it states:

The Casper Police Department would like to introduce our newest partners! Buster, Bodie, and Reed are Belgian Malinois / German Shepard mixes just under 2 years old. The protection and safety of our community is of highest priority. Our state of readiness is heightened with the addition of Fentanyl Certified K9’s Buster and Bodie along with Reed’s Bomb Detection and Dual Purpose K9 Certifications. American Police Canine Association Certification Standards are very much a team effort. The handler / partners of our new pups are to be commended for their valiant efforts and commitment to this program. Officers and K9 partners live, work, and play together. Buster, Bodie, and Reed are happily acclimated in their new families and ready to serve #ourcommunity

Here's to hoping these three new K9s and their human counterparts have long and auspicious careers ahead.

