Casper Police Department Non-Emergency Phone Number Offline

The non-emergency phone number for the Casper Police Department is currently offline.

According to a statement from Casper Police Department Public Information Officer, Amber Freestone:

The dispatch phone lines have been damaged due to the recent rain and flooding. Century Link has been notified, but are unable to fix the issue until early next week.

The official Casper Police Department Facebook page posted a short video directing local residents to use the alternate numbers:

307-235-8278

307-235-8233

If you are experiencing an emergency, please continue to use 911. Only the non-emergency dispatch phone line is affected.

