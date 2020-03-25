Breaking News: 6 Cases of COVID-19 Now Reported in Natrona County

Two newly reported cases of COVID-19 in Natrona County increased the county total to six Wednesday evening, with 49 cases reported statewide.

The two new patients and their immediate household members are self-quarantining at home. The announcement from the Casper-Natrona County Health Department came shortly after 7 p.m. Wednesday.

"All positive patients are being monitored by health officials to ensure appropriate precautions are being taken to prevent further spread of illness within the community," the department said.

The department is working to trace contacts of the newly identified patients including gathering travel history or possible places of exposure and reaching out to any possible contacts.

"We assure you, we are working rigorously to identify and locate anyone else who may be ill or at risk from exposure and recommend they take the necessary precautions," the department added.

Further information on the situation in Natrona County will be available at 3 p.m. Friday in a live broadcast from the county's emergency operations center. Watch on the health department's Facebook page, City of Casper YouTube channel and local FOX and ABC channels.