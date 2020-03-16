Breaking News: 7 New COVID-19 Cases Reported in Fremont County

Seven new cases of the novel coronavirus have been identified in Fremont County, according to state health officials.

Each of the new cases is directly related to the first Fremont County case announced last Friday in a Lander retirement center resident.

Monday night's announcement brings Wyoming's total number of COVID-19 cases to 10.

"WDH is continuing to follow up regarding exposure risks of the new cases and will work to identify and communicate with anyone who may have been in close contact with them. Known contacts will be monitored for symptoms and tested if needed," the Wyoming Department of Health said in a statement late Monday.