Newell B. Sargent Bridge at the Tate Pumphouse Is Temporarily Closed

Travel across the Newell B. Sargent Bridge at the Tate Pumphouse is now temporarily closed, on both sides.

The Platte River Trails Facebook page made the announcement by stating:

Bridge closure notice!

The Newell B. Sargent Bridge at the Tate Pumphouse, which connects the River Trail to the Platte River Commons (PRC) trail system, is temporarily closed, as is a portion of the PRC pathway south of the North Platte River. BP is installing an additional barrier wall along their walking trail from Poplar Street to Wyoming Otolaryngology.

The project is slated to be completed in November 2025. We apologize for the inconvenience and encourage anyone who frequents this popular route to consider an out-and-back trek through the tree-covered Austin Engineering section or explore the far west end of the trail from Morad to PV Park.

Stay up to date on trail closures and construction by checking https://bit.ly/3RPFIL4

A petroglyph near the bridge pays homage to Sargent. It reads:

Remembering a master bridge builder: Newell came to Wyoming to start a new business with his wife and one employee. With others' help, his Pepsi-Cola companies grew into Wyoming's fourth largest employer. Newell built bridges of mutual support between family and friends; partners and employees; and business, civic, and religious leaders. He then gifted most of his personal wealth to Wyoming Charities.

It was an interesting read, as not growing up in the Equality State, I knew nothing of his contributions.

