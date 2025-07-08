Casper Artists Unite: ‘Art in the Park’ Is Coming to Mike Cedar Park

For all lovers of art, Art on the Go is hosting their fifth annual Art in the Park event at Mike Cedar Park this fall.

This event is for all ages, and includes activities for the kiddos as well as the adults.

The Art in the Park Facebook page states:

Join US for Casper’s Fifth Annual Art in the Park Festival!

Art on the Go invites you to a vibrant celebration of creativity at Casper’s Fifth Annual Art in the Park Festival! Spend the day immersed in art, live music, and creative energy as talented artists showcase their work in a fun, family friendly, and inspiring atmosphere.

Whether you’re an artist, an art lover, or just looking for a great way to spend the day, this festival offers something for everyone. Enjoy live art demonstrations, browse unique creations, and experience the magic of art in the open air!

Vendor Application: https://artonthegocasper.org/art-in-the-park-casper-2025/...

Come celebrate art, music, and community with us—we can’t wait to see you there!

The event details are:

WHEN: Saturday, September 6th, 2025 | 10:00 am - 4:00 pm

WHERE: Mike Cedar Park - 781 College Drive, Casper, WY

AGES: All ages welcome

COST: The event is free, but there will be food, beverages and vendors on hand.

If you're looking for fun that all ages will enjoy, this is an event you won't want to miss.

