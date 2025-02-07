‘Art on the River’ Event Returns to Casper This March

Art on the Go is hosting their second annual, two-day event of local artists this upcoming March at the Tate Pumphouse.

The Art on the River Facebook event states:

Join us for a creative day by the river!

Fine Arts: Experience stunning displays of local talent, from painters to sculptors, and more!

Food & Drink: Enjoy delicious bites and beverages as you take in the art.

Don't miss out on this exciting event, where art and the community come together in a beautiful riverside setting! Keep an eye on our socials for more details.

If you are an artists that would like to have your works on display, please click here to fill out the application. Keep in mind, the deadline to submit an application is February 14th, 2025.

The event details are as follows:

WHEN: Friday, March 7th, 2024 | 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm and Saturday, March 8th, 2024 | 10:00 am - 4:00 pm

WHERE: Tate Pumphouse - 1775 West 1st Street, Casper, Wyoming 82604

COST: Free

Skull Tree Brewing will also be on hand, so make sure you have your photo ID with you.

Enjoy a day filled with art and fun, with the beautiful backdrop of the Casper River.

