Final ‘Food Truck Friday’ Is September 6th At The Tate Pumphouse

Other than back to school, another way to tell the summer is coming to an end is the final Food Truck Friday of the year.

The official Platte River Trails Facebook page shared the following details via their event page:

Hard to believe, but summer is winding down, which means we've reached the final Food Truck Friday of the season, presented by First Interstate Bank. Join us on September 6th for a fun evening along the North Platte River with live music by Kevin Paul's Ghost starting at 5pm. Head to the Tate Pumphouse by foot, bike or car and enjoy the several food trucks set up in our parking lot. They'll be making great food for lunch and dinner and cold beer available from Western Distributing Co. on tap! Don't forget your ID, some cash, and if you have a portable chair, bring that too!

The final Food Truck Friday starts at noon, September 6th, 2019. Come out, enjoy the food and music and say goodbye to summer, but hello to the weekend!