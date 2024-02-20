‘Art on the River’ Event Coming to Casper in March
Art on the Go via Facebook
Canva
Art on the Go is hosting a two-day event of local artists at the Tate Pumphouse this upcoming March.
The official Art on the River Facebook event page states:
Art on The Go will be hosting an Art Show and Sale at The Tate Pumphouse. The show starts on Friday March 8th from 5 PM to 8 PM, with hors d’euovres and refreshments, and a great chance to meet some of our local Artists. The show will start again Saturday morning at 10 AM and runs until 4 PM. This is a great opportunity to see what local area Artists have been doing throughout the Winter months.
The event details are as follows:
- WHEN: Friday, March 8th, 2024 | 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm and Saturday, March 9th, 2024 | 10:00 am - 4:00 pm
- WHERE: Tate Pumphouse | 1775 West 1st Street, Casper, WY 82604
- COST: Free
If you enjoy art and the beauty of the views from the river, this is one event you won't want to miss.
Casper Artist Zachary Pullen - The Thinkers Calendar
Gallery Credit: The Science Zone - Trevor Trujillo
'Yellowstone' Television Series Now Has Food Products in Wyoming Stores
Gallery Credit: Walmart.com