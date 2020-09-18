BUSTED: ‘Driver’ Asleep Doing 93mph In Self Driving Car

If you own a self driving car you are still supposed to be awake while heading down the road. You are also supposed to be paying attention. Apparently some people don't know this.

In Canada, police charged a man with speeding and "dangerous driving"? Well, he was not driving if he was asleep so I'm not so sure about that last charge.

He was was spotted doing 93mph down a freeway, asleep at the wheel of his self-driving car.

It wasn't that he fell asleep by mistake. His seat was all the way back so he knew he intended to take a nap.

The man was spotted by other drivers and was called in to police.

“The car appeared to be self-driving, traveling over 140km/h, with both front seats completely reclined and both occupants appearing to be asleep,” the RCMP said in a statement.

According to the report, the police approached and flashed their lights. No response. They had to use sirens to wake him.

The driver was given a 24 hour license suspension.

REALLY - that's it?

This might make us all wonder about the coming problems as self driving cars become more prevalent.