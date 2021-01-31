Butterfinger Teases New Candy Inspired Peanut Butter

Last Sunday (January 24th, 2021), was National Peanut Butter Day. To be honest, I didn't even know that was a thing, but the good people over at Butterfinger candy, decided to drop a bomb via their official Instagram page.

They posted a picture of a very realistic and official looking jar along with a caption that read:

We just had the best idea for #NationalPeanutButterDay. Just kidding . . . Unless?

It is worth noting, that their official website still doesn't have any product details for the item (although there were a lot more Butterfinger candy items than we knew about), but the bottom of their Instagram photo did say "maybe sometime in the future", which isn't an outright release date.

All the Butterfinger candy fans have gone wild in the comment section, practically begging for this to happen, sooner rather than later.

So was this just a tease or will there really be Butterfinger brand, crispety, crunchety, peanut butter on the shelves soon? Only time will tell.

