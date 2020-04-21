CASA Of Natrona County Launches “Eyes On Kids” Campaign

April is Child Abuse Prevention Month, and CASA of Natrona County is helping our community keep children safe with their "Eyes On Kids" Campaign.

In this time of social isolation and stress, children are even more vulnerable to abuse.

The "Eyes On Kids" Campaign is a way to not only promote the local resources we have to help abused children, but allows our community to spread information about how abuse can be reported.

CASA is asking you to take some rocks and paint them with any design of your choosing.

Chandra Ortiz

Feel free to add the hashtags #EyesOnKids or #ChildAbusePreventionMonth

Then, on the back of the rock, please write "To report child abuse 1-800-4-A-CHILD"

Make sure you place your rock around town where kids and families can see it, along walking paths is a great spot, or maybe spread them out around your neighborhood.

It's an activity that you can easily do with your children and a way for you to be a positive force for the vulnerable in our community.

If you have time, CASA of Natrona County would love you to take a picture of your rocks, and tag them (@CASAofNatronaCounty).

Like many local charities, CASA of Natrona County is struggling right now.

If you have a heart for their mission to "Speak for the best interests of abused and neglected children in the juvenile court system." you can donate to their Eyes On Kids Campaign through this link.

If you, your family, or your child need support follow this link for local resources in this trying time.

If you suspect that a child is being neglected or abused call 1-800-4-A-CHILD and report your concerns.