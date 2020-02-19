Casper Animal Protection Looking for Potential Dog Attack Victim
Casper Animal Protection officers are looking for the victim in a potential dog attack that reportedly happened between 11 and 11:30 a.m. Monday.
In a Facebook post on Wednesday afternoon, the police department said the attack happened in the area of East Second Street and South Wilson Street.
Anyone with information should contact Animal Protection Officer Hyde at 307-439-3715 or reach out to the department on social media.
