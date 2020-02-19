Yes, You Could Own this Italian Restaurant in Cody, Wyoming

If you've ever wanted to own an Italian restaurant and live in Cody, it looks like your dream may be coming true.

According to this new YouTube video, Il Padrino Restaurant in Cody is up for sale.

Scott Richard of Richard Realty appears to be the guy that shared this video. He mentioned the 4 million Yellowstone visitors that make their way through Cody each year as part of the upside of owning a restaurant in this part of the country.

According to the Cody Enterprise, there was a new owner of Il Padrino last March.

If you've ever daydreamed about owning a restaurant, The Balance Small Business has a good self-questionnaire to help decide if you are the right kind of person for that type of business. As they mention, you better be a people person that is capable of multi-tasking if you want to give this a try.

I checked the Richard Realty website and didn't see an asking price, but I have no doubt that Scott would be happy to tell you if you give him a shout. It's not often you get the chance to take over a restaurant like this in Cody that has such a rich history.