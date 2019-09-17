Casper Crews Begin Concrete Repairs on East Second Street

Casper's streets division has begun repairs on East Second and Elk streets, according to a news release from the city.

The intersection will be under construction for three to four weeks, depending on the weather.

At times, East Second Street in the area will be reduced to one lane of travel in both east and west directions.

Crews will be replacing damaged concrete in the crosswalk and in the street. The ramps on the northeast corner of the intersection will be replaced, too.

After this project is finished, crews will repair the crosswalk at East Second and Washington streets.

The city's streets annual road repair budget will be funding the repairs.

For questions or additional information, contact the Streets and Traffic Division at 307-235-8283.