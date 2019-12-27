Casper Fire-EMS Fighting Significant Structure Fire

UPDATE, 7:22 p.m.:

Casper Police Dept. Lt. Jeremy Tremmel tells K2 Radio News that the building was a detached garage. Authorities were initially called at 6:55 p.m. Friday. No injuries have been reported.

A cause has not yet been determined.

K2 Radio News is awaiting further details from Casper Fire-EMS.

Casper firefighters are currently fighting a heavily involved structure fire in the 2000 block of South Melrose.

Roads in the area are currently blocked off and the public is strongly urged to stay away.

This is a developing story. Check back with K2 Radio News for updates.