The Golden Girls is a TV show that has transcended time.

Many of us have memories of laying at Grandma's house when sick while their clever banter and heartwarming friendships played out in front of us.

Others have just recently found the show by watching reruns on streaming services.

Your favorite Golden Girl (Blanche, Dorthy, Sophia, or Rose) depends on a lot of different factors, but anyone who has watched the show knows that a deep love of cheesecake bordering on devotion binds all the ladies together.

Good friends and a great dessert...what's not to love?!

As a nod to these amazing women and their love for each other and cheesecake, the Starbucks secret menu has a Golden Girls Cheesecake Frappuccino.

So, as the world continues to open up bit by bit, why not celebrate by loading up in the car with a few of your closest friends and ordering the Golden Girls Cheesecake Frappuccino from Starbucks?

Because this drink is off the Starbucks secret menu some baristas may not know how to make it, but thankfully we found the recipe here.

Order a Grande White Chocolate Mocha Frappuccino Ask for one pump each of Hazelnut and Vanilla Top it off with Whipped Cream and Caramel Crunch Topping

After you receive your tasty treats, head home, sit down in your "house dress" at the table with your friends, and enjoy your Golden Girls Cheesecake Frappuccino...your friends are sure to thank you ;)